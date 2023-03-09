Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] is 32.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] gained 4.45% or 0.15 points to close at $3.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3432897 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.43, the shares rose to $3.56 and dropped to $3.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SID points out that the company has recorded 42.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, SID reached to a volume of 3432897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

Trading performance analysis for SID stock

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.77. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]

There are presently around $111 million, or 2.30% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,792,068, which is approximately -0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,160,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.16 million in SID stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.05 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 27.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 6,337,077 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,987,216 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,084,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,409,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,227,143 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,472 shares during the same period.