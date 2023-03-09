CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Revenue clocked in at $23.55 billion, up 2.80% YTD: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] traded at a high on 03/08/23, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.51. The company report on March 8, 2023 that CNH Industrial’s Women Builders on the CASE.

CNH Industrial

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3148775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNH Industrial N.V. stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $21.88 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 3148775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $19.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $8,542 million, or 50.14% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 91,391,645, which is approximately -6.606% of the company’s market cap and around 27.10% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,451,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.38 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $656.03 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -6.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 34,843,678 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 61,960,151 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 420,597,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,400,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,591,645 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,129,797 shares during the same period.