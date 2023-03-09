Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $10

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] price plunged by -1.79 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Chimera Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Board Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.50 Per Share of 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Board Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.50 Per Share of 8% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

A sum of 3391229 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. Chimera Investment Corporation shares reached a high of $6.155 and dropped to a low of $5.855 until finishing in the latest session at $6.03.

The one-year CIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.71. The average equity rating for CIM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.38.

CIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -16.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chimera Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.58 and a Gross Margin at +92.47. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.56.

CIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $668 million, or 51.60% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,669,377, which is approximately 2.465% of the company’s market cap and around 1.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,308,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.43 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $104.51 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 8,060,023 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 9,478,033 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 93,257,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,795,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,429,074 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,783,268 shares during the same period.