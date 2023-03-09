Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] Is Currently -1.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -1.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.40. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Capri Holdings Appoints Cedric Wilmotte CEO of Michael Kors.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Mr. Cedric Wilmotte will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Kors brand effective April 3, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005774/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3215834 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capri Holdings Limited stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for CPRI stock reached $5.83 billion, with 128.85 million shares outstanding and 125.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 3215834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $61.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CPRI stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 85 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CPRI stock performed recently?

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.38, while it was recorded at 48.26 for the last single week of trading, and 50.24 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.51 and a Gross Margin at +62.86. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.99.

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 8.65%.

Insider trade positions for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

There are presently around $5,613 million, or 95.20% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,167,614, which is approximately -7.405% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,411,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.27 million in CPRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $533.76 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -8.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 14,031,122 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 12,955,720 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 93,977,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,964,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,052,273 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,076,903 shares during the same period.