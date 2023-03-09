Cadence Bank [CADE] gain 5.39% so far this year. What now?

Cadence Bank [NYSE: CADE] traded at a high on 03/08/23, posting a 1.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.99. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Annual Financial Results.

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 30, 2023 Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3921923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cadence Bank stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for CADE stock reached $4.67 billion, with 182.44 million shares outstanding and 154.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, CADE reached a trading volume of 3921923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cadence Bank [CADE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADE shares is $30.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cadence Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price from $29 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Cadence Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on CADE stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CADE shares from 34 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Bank is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CADE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CADE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93.

How has CADE stock performed recently?

Cadence Bank [CADE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, CADE shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Cadence Bank [CADE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.01, while it was recorded at 25.86 for the last single week of trading, and 26.06 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Bank [CADE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Bank [CADE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.29. Cadence Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Cadence Bank [CADE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CADE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Bank go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cadence Bank [CADE]

There are presently around $3,638 million, or 76.30% of CADE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CADE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,003,424, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,776,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.0 million in CADE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $280.85 million in CADE stock with ownership of nearly 14.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Bank [NYSE:CADE] by around 11,502,947 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 10,485,973 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 117,978,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,967,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CADE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 967,150 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,371 shares during the same period.