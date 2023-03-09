Box Inc. [BOX] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $24

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Box to Present at Investor Conferences.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced that members of its management team will present at the following conferences:.

JMP Securities Technology ConferenceDate and Time: March 7, 2023 at 10:30am PTLocation: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.

A sum of 2971470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. Box Inc. shares reached a high of $27.605 and dropped to a low of $26.62 until finishing in the latest session at $27.03.

The one-year BOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.19. The average equity rating for BOX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $33.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $31 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BOX stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 32 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Box Inc. [BOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.51. With this latest performance, BOX shares dropped by -20.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.46 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.70, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 28.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Box Inc. Fundamentals:

Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BOX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 20.38%.

Box Inc. [BOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,420 million, or 91.90% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,950,700, which is approximately 0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,570,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.81 million in BOX stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $177.52 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly -1.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 8,769,364 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 7,620,769 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 110,142,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,532,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,167 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 869,543 shares during the same period.