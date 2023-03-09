Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $22

Bowlero Corp. [NYSE: BOWL] jumped around 0.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.12 at the close of the session, up 4.33%. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Bowlero Corp. Completes Acquisition in New Jersey.

Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the global leader in bowling entertainment, completed the acquisition of The Big Event in New Jersey on February 14th. This announcement marks the Company’s first completed acquisition in calendar year 2023, out of a robust pipeline of remaining acquisitions.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp., stated, “Today’s announcement illustrates our continued commitment to expanding our unit base and simultaneously improving our average unit volumes.”.

Bowlero Corp. stock is now 27.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOWL Stock saw the intraday high of $17.205 and lowest of $16.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.52, which means current price is +34.06% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, BOWL reached a trading volume of 2929171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOWL shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Bowlero Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Bowlero Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BOWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bowlero Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOWL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BOWL stock performed recently?

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, BOWL shares gained by 20.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.15 for Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 16.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bowlero Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]

There are presently around $1,835 million, or 98.30% of BOWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOWL stocks are: ATAIROS GROUP, INC. with ownership of 63,425,788, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,154,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.6 million in BOWL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $63.91 million in BOWL stock with ownership of nearly 714.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bowlero Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Bowlero Corp. [NYSE:BOWL] by around 7,790,139 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,915,486 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 91,503,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,209,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOWL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,855,801 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 831,788 shares during the same period.