BofA Securities slashes price target on Enfusion Inc. [ENFN] – find out why.

Enfusion Inc. [NYSE: ENFN] gained 0.35% or 0.04 points to close at $11.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2836275 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Enfusion Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Full Year 2022 Results.

Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, has posted its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results as part of its 4Q 2022 Shareholder Letter which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website which can be found at http://ir.enfusion.com.

It opened the trading session at $11.40, the shares rose to $11.81 and dropped to $10.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENFN points out that the company has recorded -6.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 380.25K shares, ENFN reached to a volume of 2836275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enfusion Inc. [ENFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENFN shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Enfusion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $13 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Enfusion Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ENFN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enfusion Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for ENFN stock

Enfusion Inc. [ENFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.12. With this latest performance, ENFN shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Enfusion Inc. [ENFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Enfusion Inc. [ENFN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enfusion Inc. [ENFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.99 and a Gross Margin at +71.49. Enfusion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.73.

Enfusion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enfusion Inc. [ENFN]

There are presently around $495 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENFN stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 14,039,594, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 6,027,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.66 million in ENFN stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $68.36 million in ENFN stock with ownership of nearly 38.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enfusion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Enfusion Inc. [NYSE:ENFN] by around 4,082,832 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,385,340 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 36,023,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,491,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENFN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 557,851 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,061,163 shares during the same period.