Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain 16.13% so far this year. What now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.73%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.41 and NAV Per Share of $14.99.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, OWL stock rose by 9.91%. The one-year Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.73. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.84 billion, with 452.21 million shares outstanding and 428.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, OWL stock reached a trading volume of 3093535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.06.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 30.47%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,180 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 53,934,631, which is approximately 2.211% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $506.64 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 26,271,443 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 20,793,877 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 373,727,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,792,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,369,914 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,686,488 shares during the same period.