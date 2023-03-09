Barclays lifts KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] closed the trading session at $57.00 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.905, while the highest price level was $57.04. The company report on March 7, 2023 that KKR Sells Four Self-Storage Properties.

Continues to Grow Scaled Self-Storage Platform across the U.S.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has sold four Class A self-storage properties totaling approximately 2,897 units for approximately $80 million. Two of the properties are located in Austin, TX and the other two are located in Phoenix, AZ and Riverside, CA. The properties were owned by KKR’s Americas opportunistic equity real estate fund, KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, and were sold in two separate transactions with different buyers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.79 percent and weekly performance of 1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 2958515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $65.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.11.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.97, while it was recorded at 56.54 for the last single week of trading, and 50.95 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 8.20%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,223 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 39,020,237, which is approximately 11.549% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,946,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 40,743,099 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 33,063,119 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 403,791,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,597,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,370,642 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,528,281 shares during the same period.