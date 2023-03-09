Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain 130.09% so far this year. What now?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] gained 9.96% on the last trading session, reaching $9.94 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases, announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted 3 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 89,830 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $8.99, the closing price of Aurinia’s common stock on March 3, 2023, and an aggregate of 54,850 inducement restricted stock units (RSUs). The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date of March 6, 2023. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years with one-third of the shares vesting on the twelve month anniversary from the grant date, and the remaining options vesting in twenty-four equal monthly installments thereafter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 142.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.41 billion with the latest information. AUPH stock price has been found in the range of $8.9301 to $10.015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 6559901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.57. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.89 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.30 and a Gross Margin at +95.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $509 million, or 40.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,170,518, which is approximately 5.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.7 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $39.46 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 13,367,911 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 17,399,232 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 20,417,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,184,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,267,804 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,762,827 shares during the same period.