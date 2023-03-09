Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] moved down -3.40: Why It’s Important

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.17%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Assertio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Net Product Sales Increase 55% in the Fourth Quarter, 42% for the Full Year.

Full Year Net Income Increases to $109.6 Million, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Increases to $101.6 Million.

Over the last 12 months, ASRT stock rose by 162.56%. The one-year Assertio Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.37. The average equity rating for ASRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $266.53 million, with 48.18 million shares outstanding and 47.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ASRT stock reached a trading volume of 3106027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Assertio Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASRT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ASRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 42.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Assertio Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.19 and a Gross Margin at +24.19. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +70.97.

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ASRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $109 million, or 36.10% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,194,270, which is approximately 3.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,146,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.83 million in ASRT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.64 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly 18.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assertio Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,013,371 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,081,313 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,249,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,344,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 787,641 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 795,750 shares during the same period.