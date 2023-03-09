Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $14

Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ARLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.85%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Full year revenue of $490 million, growing 13% year over year.

Full year service revenue of $136 million, growing 32% year over year.

Over the last 12 months, ARLO stock dropped by -47.81%. The one-year Arlo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.58. The average equity rating for ARLO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $470.34 million, with 88.12 million shares outstanding and 85.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 613.86K shares, ARLO stock reached a trading volume of 15204342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARLO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Arlo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Arlo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ARLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

ARLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.85. With this latest performance, ARLO shares gained by 27.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.07 for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arlo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.39 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.14.

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $365 million, or 73.70% of ARLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,703,670, which is approximately 3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,851,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.09 million in ARLO stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $25.97 million in ARLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ARLO] by around 8,692,845 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,435,284 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 53,965,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,093,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,976,246 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,362 shares during the same period.