Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently 0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] surged by $1.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $187.45 during the day while it closed the day at $186.57. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Envision Energy Leverages MEMS Sensor Technology by Analog Devices to Build Smarter and Safer Wind Turbines.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced that Envision Energy, the subsidiary of Envision Group providing world-leading green technology, is adopting ADI’s MEMS sensor technology in the company’s new generation of smart wind turbines. Initial goals for the collaboration include enabling new levels of wind turbine safety through enhanced real-time monitoring of vibration, tilt, and other information that can be used to inform safer windmill operation and design. Leveraging new capabilities offered by advanced MEMS sensors adds intelligence at the edge for real-time monitoring, further advancing the green energy revolution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005050/en/.

Analog Devices Inc. stock has also gained 1.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADI stock has inclined by 11.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.87% and gained 13.74% year-on date.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $93.54 billion, with 507.12 million shares outstanding and 504.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 3179629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $216.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.03, while it was recorded at 185.57 for the last single week of trading, and 161.36 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 10.82%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81,771 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,000,666, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,661,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.77 billion in ADI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,607,065 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 26,604,945 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 391,072,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,284,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,978,312 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,401,978 shares during the same period.