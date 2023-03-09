American International Group Inc. [AIG] is -9.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] price plunged by -1.95 percent to reach at -$1.14. The company report on March 6, 2023 that AIG Unveils a Refreshed AIG.com and Digital Broker Portal Focusing on Brand Position and Advancing Its Multi-Phase Digital Transformation.

In conjunction with AIG.com refresh, AIG launches pilot program to introduce new and reimagined broker capabilities through the digital myAIG Broker Portal.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced a significant milestone in its ongoing digital transformation with the launch of a refreshed AIG.com website and reimagined myAIG Broker Portal. The new AIG.com is designed to make engaging and working with AIG easier for brokers, risk managers, investors, current and future colleagues, among others.

A sum of 5646150 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.50M shares. American International Group Inc. shares reached a high of $58.77 and dropped to a low of $56.81 until finishing in the latest session at $57.35.

The one-year AIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.23. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AIG stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 57 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.07.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.89, while it was recorded at 59.28 for the last single week of trading, and 56.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.98%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,223 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,173,119, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,476,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in AIG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.37 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 30.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 60,305,680 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 67,980,971 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 538,198,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 666,484,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,932,045 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,136,536 shares during the same period.