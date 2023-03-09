American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT] is -15.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Assets Trust Inc. [NYSE: AAT] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -4.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.50. The company report on February 7, 2023 that American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results.

Net income available to common stockholders of $9.6 million and $43.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, or $0.16 and $0.72 per diluted share, respectively.

Funds From Operations per diluted share increased 4% and 17% year-over-year for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, or $0.56 and $2.34 per diluted share, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2915501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Assets Trust Inc. stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.66%.

The market cap for AAT stock reached $1.37 billion, with 60.07 million shares outstanding and 59.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 296.67K shares, AAT reached a trading volume of 2915501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAT shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Assets Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $41 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for American Assets Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Assets Trust Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.38.

How has AAT stock performed recently?

American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, AAT shares dropped by -20.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.35 for American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.65, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 28.06 for the last 200 days.

American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +34.75. American Assets Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47.

Earnings analysis for American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Assets Trust Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT]

There are presently around $1,284 million, or 95.00% of AAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,866,458, which is approximately 8.52% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,626,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.09 million in AAT stocks shares; and AMERICAN ASSETS INC, currently with $165.7 million in AAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Assets Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in American Assets Trust Inc. [NYSE:AAT] by around 4,689,232 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,276,069 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 48,116,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,081,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,400 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 408,095 shares during the same period.