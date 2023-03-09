Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] moved up 8.93: Why It’s Important

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] price surged by 8.93 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Akebia Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights.

Akebia to Host Conference Call.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 30, 2022 on Thursday, March 9 prior to the open of financial markets.

A sum of 3044433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.08 and dropped to a low of $0.935 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

The one-year AKBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.42. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.87.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7659, while it was recorded at 0.9621 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4554 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 29.20% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: ALERCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 15,090,119, which is approximately 224.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,238,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.58 million in AKBA stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.71 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 11,795,784 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,216,426 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 29,916,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,928,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 653,696 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,722 shares during the same period.