ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Revenue clocked in at $5.02 billion, down -5.40% YTD: What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] closed the trading session at $25.42 on 03/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.10, while the highest price level was $25.74. The company report on March 6, 2023 that ZTO Express to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on April 14, 2023.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will hold its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (“EGM”) on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2 p.m (local time), at 9/F, The Center, 99 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the EGM (the “EGM Notice”). An online live webcast of the meeting will also be made available for holders of ordinary shares of the Company as of the Record Date.The EGM Notice and the form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company’s website at http://zto.investorroom.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on March 13, 2023, Hong Kong time (the “Record Date”), are entitled to notice of and to attend and vote at the EGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of ADSs as of the close of business on March 13, 2023, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must give voting instructions to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary of the ADSs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.40 percent and weekly performance of 5.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ZTO reached to a volume of 3683009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $34.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZTO stock trade performance evaluation

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.16, while it was recorded at 24.83 for the last single week of trading, and 25.29 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.64.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $240,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 22.90%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,735 million, or 31.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 41,632,809, which is approximately 7.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,968,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $456.75 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $430.39 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 6.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 35,743,867 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 25,288,820 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 203,901,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,934,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,925,289 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,065,181 shares during the same period.