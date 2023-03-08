YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain 28.40% so far this year. What now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] loss -7.16% on the last trading session, reaching $11.80 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that YPF SA reports.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

YPF Sociedad Anonima represents 393.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.49 billion with the latest information. YPF stock price has been found in the range of $11.67 to $12.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, YPF reached a trading volume of 3714908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $8.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for YPF Sociedad Anonima stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on YPF stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for YPF shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for YPF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for YPF stock

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.19 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF Sociedad Anonima go to 47.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]

There are presently around $467 million, or 50.80% of YPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 7,945,939, which is approximately 22.368% of the company’s market cap and around 99.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 2,825,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.35 million in YPF stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $31.44 million in YPF stock with ownership of nearly 10.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:YPF] by around 6,674,823 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,241,622 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,700,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,616,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YPF stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,149 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,682,697 shares during the same period.