why Enbridge Inc. [ENB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.80

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] traded at a low on 03/07/23, posting a -1.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.33. The company report on March 3, 2023 that 2023 Enbridge Day: ‘The First Choice for Energy Delivery’.

Enbridge

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5539574 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enbridge Inc. stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.73%.

The market cap for ENB stock reached $77.22 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 5539574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has ENB stock performed recently?

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.89, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.40%.

Insider trade positions for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $39,204 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 135,761,993, which is approximately -15.242% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 75,139,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in ENB stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $2.44 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 13.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 74,653,627 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 72,968,260 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 875,177,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,798,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,770,282 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,470,960 shares during the same period.