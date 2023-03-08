Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] traded at a low on 03/06/23, posting a -1.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.60. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights.

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of January 2023 include:.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005340/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6969869 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for SCHW stock reached $138.72 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.69 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 6969869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $92.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.20.

How has SCHW stock performed recently?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.18, while it was recorded at 77.09 for the last single week of trading, and 73.55 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 18.46%.

Insider trade positions for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $121,022 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,994,826, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 6.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 125,888,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.64 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.18 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 867 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 72,428,328 shares. Additionally, 640 investors decreased positions by around 74,132,188 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 1,433,358,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,579,918,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,334,859 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,163,016 shares during the same period.