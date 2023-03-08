UBS lifts The Home Depot Inc. [HD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] slipped around -7.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $290.70 at the close of the session, down -2.52%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that The Home Depot Foundation To Grant $200,000 in Trade School Scholarships for Women in Construction.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Home Depot:

The Home Depot Inc. stock is now -7.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HD Stock saw the intraday high of $299.06 and lowest of $290.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 347.25, which means current price is +1.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 4496291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $327.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $360 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $340, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HD stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 310 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 228.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 83.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 315.20, while it was recorded at 294.23 for the last single week of trading, and 301.38 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 2.22%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $214,231 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,336,930, which is approximately 0.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,259,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.17 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.29 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 4.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,676 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 39,052,358 shares. Additionally, 1,458 investors decreased positions by around 19,431,837 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 678,465,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 736,949,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 302 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,115,605 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 5,693,264 shares during the same period.