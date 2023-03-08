ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Is Currently 51.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] price surged by 51.23 percent to reach at $0.83. The company report on March 6, 2023 that thredUP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $71.3 million, representing a 2% decline year-over-year. Fourth quarter gross margin of 63.1% and gross profit decline of 7% year-over-year.

Full year revenue of $288.4 million, representing 15% growth year-over-year. Full year gross margin of 66.7% and gross profit growth of 8% year-over-year.

A sum of 50025037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 784.51K shares. ThredUp Inc. shares reached a high of $2.89 and dropped to a low of $1.86 until finishing in the latest session at $2.45.

The one-year TDUP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.94. The average equity rating for TDUP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ThredUp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TDUP stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TDUP shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

TDUP Stock Performance Analysis:

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.09. With this latest performance, TDUP shares gained by 12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6300, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ThredUp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.34 and a Gross Margin at +67.11. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

ThredUp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151 million, or 84.60% of TDUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,064,000, which is approximately 31.037% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,871,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.28 million in TDUP stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $14.46 million in TDUP stock with ownership of nearly 4.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThredUp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ:TDUP] by around 13,884,850 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,728,944 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 37,221,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,834,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDUP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,383,289 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,809,778 shares during the same period.