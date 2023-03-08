The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] – find out why.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] price plunged by -0.94 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Howmet Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Full Year 2022 Commercial Aerospace Revenue Up 28% year over year, Strong Profit and Cash Generation.

Full Year 2022 $400 Million Share Repurchases, Doubled Common Stock Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2022.

A sum of 4001912 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares reached a high of $43.91 and dropped to a low of $43.34 until finishing in the latest session at $43.35.

The one-year HWM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.07. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $46.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.79, while it was recorded at 43.40 for the last single week of trading, and 36.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 16.90%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,480 million, or 93.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,507,281, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,702,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.5 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -4.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 31,132,122 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 31,595,258 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 317,443,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,170,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,776,359 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,634,163 shares during the same period.