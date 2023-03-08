SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $18

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] closed the trading session at $15.61 on 03/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.54, while the highest price level was $16.4766. The company report on March 7, 2023 that SentinelOne and Wiz Announce Exclusive Partnership to Deliver End to End Cloud Security.

Leading Cybersecurity Companies Join Forces to Enhance Customers’ Cloud Security.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced an exclusive and strategic partnership with Wiz, a leader in cloud security. Through the strategic partnership, the combined expertise of Wiz’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and SentinelOne’s Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), can be offered to organizations of all sizes and equip customers with a best-of-breed cloud security solution that provides superior capabilities to detect, prevent, investigate, and respond to cloud security threats, allowing them to dramatically reduce their risk.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.99 percent and weekly performance of -2.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, S reached to a volume of 5587607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.00, while it was recorded at 15.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.04 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,031 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,317,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.2 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $286.74 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 32,292,965 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 30,624,860 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 131,228,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,145,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,723,456 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 16,612,477 shares during the same period.