Sabre Corporation [SABR] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $7

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.79%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Sabre and Finnair launch NDC content to Sabre-connected travel agents.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, and Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, have announced that Finnair’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) content is now available through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS). The two companies have also concluded a renewed long-term distribution agreement that covers both NDC and traditional content.

Starting March 2023, Finnair is rolling out its NDC content globally in multiple waves, with the first wave including 34 countries. Sabre-connected agencies and developer partners can now shop, book and service Finnair’s NDC content by using the Sabre Offer and Order APIs, Sabre Red 360 and GetThere.

Over the last 12 months, SABR stock dropped by -42.89%. The one-year Sabre Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.46. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.53 billion, with 328.46 million shares outstanding and 324.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, SABR stock reached a trading volume of 6934478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SABR stock. On March 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 14 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -34.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,759 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,406,123, which is approximately 42.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,234,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.91 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $113.99 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 50,355,892 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 35,994,190 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 264,115,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,466,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,411,364 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 13,749,228 shares during the same period.