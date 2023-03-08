RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] – find out why.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.91%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Union Pacific Showcases DE&I Leadership: Pay Equity, Majority-diverse Board.

Board diversity, equal pay, awards amplify Union Pacific’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in new We Are One Report.

Union Pacific Railroad today announced it received third-party validation of pay equity for women and people of color and that its board of directors is now majority-diverse – steps underscoring the railroad’s commitment as an industry leader in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). The announcements are included in Union Pacific’s second annual We Are One report, published today, which highlights Union Pacific’s strategy for creating a diverse workforce while remaining steadfast in its vision of building America.

Over the last 12 months, UNP stock dropped by -22.38%. The one-year Union Pacific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.99. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.88 billion, with 612.50 million shares outstanding and 609.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, UNP stock reached a trading volume of 3897968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $223.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $218 to $241. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $238 to $215, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 49.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.50, while it was recorded at 208.59 for the last single week of trading, and 212.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100,510 million, or 80.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,266,227, which is approximately -0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,084,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.64 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.58 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -0.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,102 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 32,670,292 shares. Additionally, 1,091 investors decreased positions by around 29,761,481 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 426,904,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,336,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,654,569 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,730 shares during the same period.