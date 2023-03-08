RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Stellantis N.V. [STLA] – find out why.

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] price plunged by -1.18 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Stellantis Partners With Detroit-based Vehya to Become One of Its Preferred EV Charger Installers for US Dealers.

Announcement is the next step in Stellantis’ plans to prepare its U.S. dealer network for electrified future and support evolving needs of consumers.

A sum of 4282730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.47M shares. Stellantis N.V. shares reached a high of $18.82 and dropped to a low of $18.41 until finishing in the latest session at $18.43.

The one-year STLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.26. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $19.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.09, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 3.52%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,619 million, or 43.04% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 123,878,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in STLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.36 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 1.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 66,523,200 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 195,916,230 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 693,539,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 955,978,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,302,518 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 46,532,091 shares during the same period.