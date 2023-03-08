NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] closed the trading session at $34.28 on 03/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.185, while the highest price level was $34.865. The company report on March 2, 2023 that NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2033 and Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has priced its offerings of (i) $740.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2033 at a price to the public of 98.749% of their face value (the “Notes”) and (ii) 650,000 shares of 10.25% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a $1,000 liquidation preference per share (the “Preferred Shares”).

The Notes mature on March 15, 2033. The Preferred Shares are perpetual, have no maturity date and may not be redeemed unless under certain limited exceptions. The offering of the Notes (the “Notes Offering”) and the offering of the Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares Offering” and, together with the Notes Offering, the “Offerings”) are expected to close on March 9, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.73 percent and weekly performance of 4.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 3823098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $37.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $30, while UBS kept a Sell rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.27, while it was recorded at 33.61 for the last single week of trading, and 38.72 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,852 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,554,624, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,676,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in NRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $503.35 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly -3.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 27,014,245 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 35,016,365 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 167,020,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,051,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,952,527 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,925,127 shares during the same period.