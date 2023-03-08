Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $8.05 billion, up 16.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.33%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) 10BASE-T1S and 100BASE-T1 Devices Transform IIoT at the Edge and in Higher-Speed Applications.

Microchip’s SPE offering reduces cost and complexity of IIoT edge devices while supporting higher-speed Ethernet-everywhere architectures and applications.

Over the last 12 months, MCHP stock rose by 21.18%. The one-year Microchip Technology Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.7. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.14 billion, with 549.20 million shares outstanding and 538.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, MCHP stock reached a trading volume of 4364592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $95.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.88, while it was recorded at 81.70 for the last single week of trading, and 69.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MCHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,882 million, or 93.30% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,300,914, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,245,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.92 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -24.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 571 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 26,484,446 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 33,789,707 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 437,620,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,894,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,702,979 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,918,455 shares during the same period.