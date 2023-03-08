MetLife Inc. [MET] Stock trading around $69.23 per share: What’s Next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] loss -0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $69.23 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2023 that MetLife Worldwide Benefits Launches New Program to Help Globally-Mobile Employees Understand their Benefits.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced an enhancement to the onboarding process for MetLife Worldwide Benefits members that offers globally-mobile employees a personalized benefits communication experience throughout the first year of their assignment. According to MetLife’s Annual 2022 Expat Employee Benefit Trends Study, 65 percent of globally-mobile employees are looking for more relevant benefits information. The new program was designed to give them the information they need when embarking on a new assignment.

The member welcome journey includes a series of customized informational email communications that target each employee’s unique needs and are delivered when a member hits certain milestones in their assignment. With candid, straightforward messaging grounded in insights, the seamless experience equips globally-mobile employees to make confident, informed decisions and understand all their MetLife benefits and resources.

MetLife Inc. represents 783.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.89 billion with the latest information. MET stock price has been found in the range of $68.68 to $70.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4891155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $83.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.46, while it was recorded at 69.98 for the last single week of trading, and 68.01 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 6.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $39,631 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,519,588, which is approximately -1.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,515,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.71 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 634 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 28,666,871 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 33,784,729 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 510,003,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,455,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,809,676 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,652,738 shares during the same period.