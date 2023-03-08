Market cap of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] reaches 3.59B – now what?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] traded at a low on 03/07/23, posting a -5.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.65. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3740938 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vornado Realty Trust stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for VNO stock reached $3.59 billion, with 191.78 million shares outstanding and 176.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 3740938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $21.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $19, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on VNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.23.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.12 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.08, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 25.59 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.05.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $3,277 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,631,207, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 8.09% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.24 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $293.27 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly -7.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 30,651,004 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 20,233,949 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 124,802,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,687,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,643,817 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,370 shares during the same period.