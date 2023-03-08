Market cap of Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] reaches 16.25M – now what?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [NASDAQ: VRAX] jumped around 0.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.21 at the close of the session, up 82.53%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Virax Biolabs Group Limited Introduces Avian Influenza A Virus Real-Time PCR Test Kit.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative diagnostics company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the distribution of an Avian Influenza A Virus (“AIV”) real-time PCR test kit to markets accepting the CE mark, namely the European Union. The test kit is for the detection and differentiation of ribonucleic acid from AIV and the H5, H7 and H9 subtypes, including the H5N1 strain currently spreading in Europe.

The test kit is for use in laboratory settings and can help healthcare professionals accurately identify an AIV infection. It also serves as a valuable initial screening test for individuals that have been exposed to AIV infected livestock or a high-risk environment. The specialized diagnostic kit can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives..

Virax Biolabs Group Limited stock is now 65.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRAX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.60 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.00, which means current price is +98.17% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 463.86K shares, VRAX reached a trading volume of 68083441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virax Biolabs Group Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2821.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has VRAX stock performed recently?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.71. With this latest performance, VRAX shares gained by 47.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7655, while it was recorded at 0.8041 for the last single week of trading.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of VRAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAX stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 102,608, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.77% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 48,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in VRAX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19000.0 in VRAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Virax Biolabs Group Limited [NASDAQ:VRAX] by around 178,714 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 52,189 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 46,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,714 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,178 shares during the same period.