Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 119.71M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.80%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Ban of TikTok in United States.

On March 1, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee voted to put H.R. 1153 or the Deterring America’s Technological Adversaries Act to a vote of the full House of Representatives and the Senate. The bill would appear to give the Executive Branch of the U.S. government the ability to impose a full nationwide ban on TikTok under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, citing the need to crack down on China-related economic activity. The bill, in its present form, would require the U.S. President to impose penalties on any entities which, among other things, might knowingly transfer TikTok user data to any foreign person working in conjunction with the government of China in areas such as hacking, surveillance or information gathering involving the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, BBIG stock dropped by -73.96%.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.71 million, with 248.99 million shares outstanding and 247.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, BBIG stock reached a trading volume of 3720378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -33.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5855, while it was recorded at 0.4942 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0752 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 21.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,518,463, which is approximately 3.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,365,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 million in BBIG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.86 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 3.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 3,796,896 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,157,789 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,517,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,472,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,020,122 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,499 shares during the same period.