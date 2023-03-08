Market cap of The Southern Company [SO] reaches 68.82B – now what?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] loss -1.38% or -0.9 points to close at $64.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4114950 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Alabama Power announces leadership changes.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Roles support enhanced customer experience and stronger communities.

Today Alabama Power announced leadership changes to enhance the customer experience and build stronger communities.

It opened the trading session at $65.12, the shares rose to $65.59 and dropped to $64.035, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SO points out that the company has recorded -17.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, SO reached to a volume of 4114950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $71.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.89, while it was recorded at 64.07 for the last single week of trading, and 70.56 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $44,919 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,914,225, which is approximately 3.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,961,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.24 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.22 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

939 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 37,671,458 shares. Additionally, 630 investors decreased positions by around 24,822,148 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 631,342,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,835,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,640,539 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 6,316,106 shares during the same period.