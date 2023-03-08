Market cap of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] reaches 152.56B – now what?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$0.85. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Philip Morris International Inc. Presents at 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference;.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Reaffirms 2023 Full-Year Forecast for Reported Diluted EPS of $6.09 to $6.21 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.25 to $6.37, Representing Currency-Neutral Growth of 7% to 9%.

A sum of 3682884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.54M shares. Philip Morris International Inc. shares reached a high of $100.09 and dropped to a low of $98.39 until finishing in the latest session at $99.25.

The one-year PM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.07. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $111.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $95 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Sell rating on PM stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 86 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 79.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.37, while it was recorded at 98.88 for the last single week of trading, and 97.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $118,562 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.99 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,049 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 69,821,785 shares. Additionally, 808 investors decreased positions by around 58,010,423 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,066,747,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,579,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,310,293 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,827,616 shares during the same period.