Market cap of Dow Inc. [DOW] reaches 39.41B – now what?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $55.80 on 03/07/23. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.54, while the highest price level was $57.20.

We know a forward-thinking mindset must remain at the heart of our approach to materials science innovation. This future-focused outlook applies to any and every sector that we support, and for the building, construction and infrastructure industries, this means finding a way to anticipate the needs of our customers while advancing sustainability and performance benefits.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 5496368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $58.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $48 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock. On September 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 71 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.89, while it was recorded at 57.54 for the last single week of trading, and 53.22 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -2.61%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,957 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,927,483, which is approximately -4.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,896,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.05 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 773 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 25,280,496 shares. Additionally, 650 investors decreased positions by around 34,172,498 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 387,813,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,266,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,496,894 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,619,801 shares during the same period.