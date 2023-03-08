Market cap of Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] reaches 46.65M – now what?

Cosmos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] gained 15.06% on the last trading session, reaching $4.43 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Cosmos Health Enters into a Material Definitive Agreement with Cana Laboratories.

Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that it has entered into a material definitive agreement with Pharmaceutical Laboratories CANA S.A., (“Cana”) a Greek pharmaceutical company that manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets original branded products researched and developed by leading global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

This material definitive agreement is pursuant to the Binding Letter of Intent dated July 19, 2022, and amended on January 10, 2023, which was entered into by Cosmos Health, applicable Cana entities, and Cana shareholders. On February 28, 2023, Cosmos Health injected €4.1 million into Cana, which will allow it to emerge as an entity with a robust balance sheet and a strong foundation for future growth. The next phase is the execution of a Stock Purchase Agreement to be concluded no later than March 31, 2023.

Cosmos Health Inc. represents 10.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.65 million with the latest information. COSM stock price has been found in the range of $3.91 to $4.839.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, COSM reached a trading volume of 5533982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Health Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for COSM stock

Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.85. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -23.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.55 for the last 200 days.

Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 74,103, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.00% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 35,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in COSM stocks shares; and PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $82000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 160,619 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 6,290 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,845 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 4,054 shares during the same period.