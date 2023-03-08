Market Analysts see The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a low on 03/07/23, posting a -3.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.08. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Declares First Quarter 2023 Base Dividend of $0.37 Per Share and Supplemental Dividend of $0.07 per Common Share.

Linda Pace, CSL’s Chair of the Board said, “Our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results were strong across each of our objectives and demonstrated our ability to deliver sustainable income, positive NAV growth and outstanding stock performance. We remain confident in the current positioning of our portfolio and look forward to another solid year of creating long-term value for our shareholders in 2023.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4253626 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $12.05 billion, with 363.14 million shares outstanding and 240.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 4253626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $43.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CG stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 58 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.79, while it was recorded at 34.74 for the last single week of trading, and 32.26 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.77%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $6,909 million, or 54.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,952,869, which is approximately 3.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,697,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $841.7 million in CG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $454.99 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 8.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

254 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 38,692,408 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 29,748,914 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 134,279,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,720,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,319,123 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,415 shares during the same period.