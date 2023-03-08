Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gaining to $174. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $142.87 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2023 that T-Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is available to pre-order starting March 10.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, superfast 5G and groundbreaking safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. Customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning Friday, March 10, with availability on Tuesday, March 14.

T-Mobile US Inc. represents 1.24 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $173.29 billion with the latest information. TMUS stock price has been found in the range of $141.88 to $144.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4648368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $178.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 61.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.95, while it was recorded at 142.19 for the last single week of trading, and 141.38 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 64.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $77,629 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,238,385, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $5.68 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 617 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 34,574,266 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 48,908,770 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 459,871,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,354,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,662,205 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 9,419,136 shares during the same period.