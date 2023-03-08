Market Analysts see LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on February 16, 2023 that CORRECTION – LXP Industrial Trust Revised Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Replay Conference ID.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced revised replay conference ID information for its fourth quarter 2022 conference call. The conference call numbers remain unchanged. Participants may access the replay call and webcast by the following:.

Replay Conference Call: (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199Replay Conference ID: 1576583Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/544557045 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link.

A sum of 3756721 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. LXP Industrial Trust shares reached a high of $10.39 and dropped to a low of $10.09 until finishing in the latest session at $10.17.

The one-year LXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.57. The average equity rating for LXP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 115.68.

LXP Stock Performance Analysis:

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LXP Industrial Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

LXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,864 million, or 97.84% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,340,021, which is approximately 2.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,606,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.82 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $371.0 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -4.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 19,674,314 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 11,138,691 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 250,820,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,633,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,256,951 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,351,755 shares during the same period.