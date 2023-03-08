Market Analysts see IAA Inc. [IAA] falling to $44. Time to buy?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.01%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that IAA Issues Statement on Glass Lewis and ISS Reports.

Glass Lewis and ISS recommend IAA stockholders vote to approve merger agreement with Ritchie Bros.

IAA Board of Directors continues to unanimously recommend stockholders vote FOR the proposed transaction on the WHITE proxy card.

Over the last 12 months, IAA stock rose by 5.42%. The one-year IAA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.29. The average equity rating for IAA stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.07 billion, with 133.60 million shares outstanding and 133.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, IAA stock reached a trading volume of 10481251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IAA Inc. [IAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IAA Stock Performance Analysis:

IAA Inc. [IAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, IAA shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.91, while it was recorded at 40.35 for the last single week of trading, and 37.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IAA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAA Inc. [IAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.11 and a Gross Margin at +29.97. IAA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19.

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

IAA Inc. [IAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,741 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,415,678, which is approximately 1.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,797,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.08 million in IAA stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $263.46 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -10.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 30,620,464 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 28,811,404 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 90,390,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,822,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,020,873 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,161,114 shares during the same period.