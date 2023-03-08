Market Analysts see Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] traded at a low on 03/07/23, posting a -2.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $115.89. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation at the following webcasted investor events, which you can find on our investor relations website at investors.etsy.com:.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 7, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. PST / 3:15 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3913215 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Etsy Inc. stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $14.09 billion, with 126.16 million shares outstanding and 122.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 3913215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $139.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.85, while it was recorded at 118.57 for the last single week of trading, and 108.70 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $14,123 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,892,541, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $893.14 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 16.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,538,718 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 14,834,494 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 92,494,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,867,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,808,802 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,233,745 shares during the same period.