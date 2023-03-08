Market Analysts see Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gaining to $84. Time to buy?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] plunged by -$1.79 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $73.37 during the day while it closed the day at $71.50. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) President, Colgate-North America, Jesper Nordengaard, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the ‘Investor Center’ page of Colgate’s website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock has also loss -2.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has declined by -8.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.53% and lost -9.25% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $59.23 billion, with 832.50 million shares outstanding and 829.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 6420961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $80.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 148.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 350.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.46, while it was recorded at 73.01 for the last single week of trading, and 76.44 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.02%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,501 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,375,011, which is approximately 2.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,042,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.87 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.55 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

762 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 43,980,662 shares. Additionally, 684 investors decreased positions by around 41,294,554 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 579,067,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,343,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,193,985 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,092,002 shares during the same period.