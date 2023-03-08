Market Analysts see Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.40%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock dropped by -54.67%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.58. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.52 billion, with 507.00 million shares outstanding and 503.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 6238950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $48.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.55, while it was recorded at 39.46 for the last single week of trading, and 55.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.18%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,155 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,524,097, which is approximately 16.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,705,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.41 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -38.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 62,974,916 shares. Additionally, 506 investors decreased positions by around 58,901,510 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 318,098,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,975,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,509,531 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 3,001,257 shares during the same period.