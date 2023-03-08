Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is -2.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.20 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Juniper Networks Brings More Simplicity, Scale and Security to Enterprise Networking with Three-Step Campus Fabric Workflow and New EX Distribution Switch.

Industry-leading wired access solutions uniquely leverage Mist AI and the cloud to overcome enterprise networking operational challenges.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new cloud-hosted campus fabric workflow that facilitates the successful deployment of enterprise networks to expedite time-to-service and minimize troubleshooting costs. In addition, the new Juniper Networks EX4400-24X distribution switch delivers the power of Mist AI™ and the cloud to enterprise campus distribution deployments and low-density data center top-of-rack environments. These additions to Juniper’s award-winning wired switching portfolio bring even more scale, performance and security to the AI-driven enterprise.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock is now -2.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNPR Stock saw the intraday high of $31.78 and lowest of $31.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.14, which means current price is +5.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3702217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $35.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $36 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JNPR shares from 40 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.51, while it was recorded at 30.89 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $9,106 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,689,929, which is approximately 2.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,532,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $987.47 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -3.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 28,504,946 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 31,859,005 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 231,509,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,873,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,151,091 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,791 shares during the same period.