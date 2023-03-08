JP Morgan lifts Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -43.61%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Bright Health Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Q4’22 Results from Continuing Business: Revenue of $551.4 million, Net Loss of $188.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $108.5 million.

Full Year 2022 Results from Continuing Operations: Revenue of $2.4 billion, Net Loss of $638.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $233.5 million.

Over the last 12 months, BHG stock dropped by -76.41%. The one-year Bright Health Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.31. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $336.41 million, with 627.75 million shares outstanding and 596.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, BHG stock reached a trading volume of 4844225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $1.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.22.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.61. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -46.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7620, while it was recorded at 0.4801 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2423 for the last 200 days.

BHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 40.40%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $224 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,153,623, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.25 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $20.63 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 11,284,804 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,989,270 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 437,360,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,635,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,175,002 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,970 shares during the same period.