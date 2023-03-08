Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is -25.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.16 at the close of the session, down -4.13%. The company report on March 3, 2023 that INOVIO to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare ConferenceDate: Monday, March 13, 2023Time: 10:40 AM ETFormat: Fireside Chat.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -25.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.215 and lowest of $1.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.00, which means current price is +1.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 4211872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -39.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.16 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5735, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8809 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $148 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 31,472,352, which is approximately 20.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,284,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.01 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.77 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 10.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,843,906 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,886,080 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 99,749,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,479,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 663,749 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,646 shares during the same period.