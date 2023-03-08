For Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.3598 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on February 7, 2023 that HYCROFT DRILLS 55 METERS OF 396.93 G/T SILVER in VORTEX.

Vortex intercepts high-grade silver with goldNew target discovered east of BrimstoneCentral and Camel zones convert waste to mineralization.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces additional results from Phase 1 of its 2022-2023 exploration drill program. Core drilling results are still pending.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock has also loss -13.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYMC stock has declined by -49.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.33% and lost -36.85% year-on date.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $64.50 million, with 199.21 million shares outstanding and 155.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 4158143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

HYMC stock trade performance evaluation

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -40.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.76 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5282, while it was recorded at 0.3630 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7911 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 28.20% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 17,923,698, which is approximately -26.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,501,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.43 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 2,678,566 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 8,991,267 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 37,909,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,579,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 997,600 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 630,649 shares during the same period.