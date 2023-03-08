For DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] slipped around -0.96 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.75 at the close of the session, down -3.46%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that DoubleVerify to Participate in Investor Conferences on Tuesday, March 7th and Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:.

The JMP Securities Technology ConferenceTuesday, March 7, 2023 (fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock is now 21.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DV Stock saw the intraday high of $26.98 and lowest of $25.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.43, which means current price is +31.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, DV reached a trading volume of 6690638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 79.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

How has DV stock performed recently?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, DV shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.30, while it was recorded at 26.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. go to 30.20%.

Insider trade positions for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]

There are presently around $4,058 million, or 95.71% of DV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 67,540,908, which is approximately -14.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,742,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.36 million in DV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $200.6 million in DV stock with ownership of nearly 24.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DV] by around 19,220,500 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 16,235,365 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 116,260,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,716,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,305 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,551,350 shares during the same period.